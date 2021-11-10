ERCOT interim director traveling Texas to allay fears

COPPELL, Texas — ERCOT’s interim director is on a listening tour across the state.

The agency runs most of Texas’ power grids.

Interim director Brad Jones was in Coppell on Tuesday, and says important lessons were learned after millions of Texans lost power during February's big freeze.

Jones says improvements have been made, allowing the agency to handle a similar situation much better in the future.

He blamed the outages on the extreme weather conditions.

"The last time an event like this happened was I believe in 1895,” Jones said. “That it was this cold across all of Texas, north to south, east to west.”

Jones says he can't promise outages won't occur again, but says they should be managed much better.

Power loss shouldn't be experienced for more than an hour at a time.