DPS increasing traffic enforcement starting Nov. 24

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays are fast approaching which means more people on the roads as they head home to see their loved ones.

In order to keep everyone safe, the Texas Department of Public Safety will increase their traffic enforcement from Wednesday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“DPS will do its part to keep Texas safe by holding people accountable, and we want everyone who may be driving for the holiday to do their part by obeying all traffic laws, so everyone gets to their destinations unharmed,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw in a press release.

DPS Troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding, not moving over for emergency vehicles, and other traffic violations.

DPS says during their 2020 enforcement effort, a total of 36,902 warnings and citations were issued, including; 5,287 for speeding, 752 for driving without insurance, 513 for seat belt and child seat violations, and 205 DWI arrests, just to name a few.

Read the following tips from DPS to make sure you don't get a ticket this holiday season:

Don’t drink and drive.



Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle.

Slow down in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.

If you’re using GPS, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

Don’t drive fatigued.

On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

Don’t cut in front of large trucks, and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact.

Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.