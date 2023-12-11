Capital murder suspect accused of killing Texas cheerleader bond set at $2 million

EDNA, TX — Authorities have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Lizabeth Median who was found stabbed to death in her bathtub on Dec. 5 in Edna, Texas.

The Edna Police Department located 23-year-old Rafael Romero on Dec. 9 in Schulenburg, Texas.

According to investigators, police were dispatched to Cottonwood Apartments on the 1400 block of N. Wells Street around 6:57 p.m. for an unresponsive female juvenile who was found inside her apartment by her mother.

After preliminary investigations, Edna Police revealed a male subject of interest who was wearing a black hoodie, last seen driving a silver Ford Taurus.

"On the evening of Saturday, December 9th, Edna Police Department received information concerning the location of a suspect in the murder of Lizbeth Medina. The information led to a location in Schulenburg, Texas. The team then moved to the suspect's location. When the suspect was located, contact was made with the owner of the residence who affirmed the suspect's presence," stated Edna police in a press release.

The suspect identified as Rafael Govea Romero, had his vehicle seized as well as other items of evidence connecting him to the murder of Lizbeth Medina.

Community members in Edna mourned Medina at a vigil held Saturday night. Born and raised in Nebraska by a single mother, Medina had been living in Texas for about a year, according to the GoFundMe set up by Lizabeth's aunt, Ana Medina.

“She loved being here, she loved this community. I saw her on Thanksgiving, and she told me, 'Tia, I love Edna; it’s so fun. I love the high school, I have a lot of friends',” said Ana Medina, Lizbeth’s Aunt.

According to Lizabeth's mom, Jaqueline Medina, her daughter was getting ready for a Christmas parade where she and her cheerleading squad were supposed to perform the night she was found unresponsive.

Edna Police said they were able to arrest Romero with the help of the community, Medina’s family, friends, and the Texas Rangers.

Romero was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was booked on Murder charges and magistrated. The bond was set at $2,000,000 and ICE placed a detainer, Chief Rick Boone said.

According to Texas DPS records, Romero, 23, was born in Mexico.