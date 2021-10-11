Border Wall agreement at Laredo, Rio Grande Valley sector ceased

LAREDO, Texas — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says that border wall agreements at the Laredo and Rio Grande Valley sectors are terminated.

One of the first things that President Joe Biden did when he assumed office was pause wall construction at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Then, he called a review of funds and projects.

And in July, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency canceled two border wall contracts in the Laredo sector that spanned 31 miles.

Texas leaders say the latest border wall cancellations cover 44 miles.