Border Patrol officers seize more than 160 species of reptiles, arthropods in Hidlago Co.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge intercepted a major wildlife smuggling operation on October 22, seizing 163 various species of reptiles and arthropods concealed in a vehicle attempting to cross into Mexico.

The extensive seizure included snakes, lizards, frogs, tarantulas, and centipedes, highlighting the growing problem of exotic pet trafficking along the southern border.

According to a press release from CBP, officers working enforcement at Anzalduas International Bridge in Hidalgo County, Texas, encountered a silver Toyota truck attempting to depart the U.S. to Mexico.

"The vehicle was selected for further inspection. Physical inspection of the vehicle led to the discovery of 163 reptiles and arthropods listed below," stated Border Patrol officials.

Border Patrol agents say that smuggling of exotic pets is on the rise, especially in South Texas, because we are located so close to the Mexico border.

"The smuggling of exotic pets has been on the rise in our area, and we work closely with our partners of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect and preserve these creatures and ensure that importations and exportations of wildlife adhere to all applicable federal requirements," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Seized Animals Include:

The confiscated wildlife represented a diverse collection of exotic species:

Snakes (majority of seizure):

24 Royal Pythons

10 Albino Milk Snakes

10 Orange Milk Snakes

10 Mexican Black King Snakes

4 Monarch Ball Pythons

Multiple varieties of California King Snakes and Corn Snakes

2 Green Tree Pythons

Various specialty Ball Python morphs

Lizards and Reptiles:

15 Green Anoles

3 Bearded Dragons

3 Savannah Monitors

3 Irian Jaya Blue Tongued Skinks

2 Ornate Monitor Lizards

2 Veiled Chameleons

1 Indian Star Tortoise

1 Fire Skink

Amphibians:

11 Spotted Salamanders

10 Sick Red Eye Tree Frogs

6 Pacman Frogs (various colors)

Arthropods: