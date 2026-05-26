Body of missing 11-year-old boy found after Surfside Beach drowning

The body of an 11-year-old boy who went missing in the Gulf waters off Surfside Beach over Memorial Day weekend was recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller.

Joshua Lahai's body was found around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Oyster Street and Beach Drive along the Surfside coastline. The child had been missing since Sunday evening after disappearing in the water near the beach.

According to the Surfside Police Department, Joshua vanished around 5 p.m. Sunday while swimming approximately 150 yards offshore with another child. Authorities said a large wave swept through the area, causing the 11-year-old to go underwater and not resurface. The other child was able to safely return to shore.

Officials said Joshua had been visiting Surfside Beach with a youth football team from Richmond, Texas, along with family and friends when the tragic incident occurred.

Search crews from multiple agencies spent more than two days conducting an extensive search operation along the shoreline and Gulf waters. On Monday evening, officials confirmed that the boy's multi-colored shorts had been recovered during the search efforts.

Texas EquuSearch joined forces with Surfside police, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, and the United States Coast Guard in the comprehensive search operation. The Coast Guard deployed boats, a helicopter, and a fixed-wing aircraft to assist in the efforts.

Throughout Monday and Tuesday, crews utilized drones, helicopters, boats, and conducted extensive shoreline searches in hopes of locating the missing child.

The incident remains under investigation by local authorities. The tragic drowning serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by Gulf waters, particularly during busy holiday weekends when beaches see increased visitor activity.

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