Blue Bell's Eggnog Ice Cream on grocery shelves this holiday season

Blue Bell has transformed your favorite holiday drink into your new favorite holiday treat with their new Eggnog ice cream!

The company describes their new holiday flavor as an eggnog flavored French ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl.

It will be available in the half gallon size for a limited time.

Blue Bell will also have two additional holiday flavors out on grocery shelves; Christmas Cookies ice cream and Peppermint ice cream.

The Christmas Cookies flavor is described as a combination of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar

cookies in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout. The Peppermint ice cream is a cool, refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces.

Both are available in the half gallon size while supplies last.