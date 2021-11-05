Watch
NewsTexas News

Actions

Biden denies $450,000 settlement payment in works to separated families

DOJ says reports are 'too high'
items.[0].videoTitle
The Justice Department is still negotiating a settlement with families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration.
Biden denies $450,000 payment to separated border families
Posted at 8:48 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 09:53:39-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Justice Department is still negotiating a settlement with families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration.

There were reports that some families would receive payments of $450,000.

But the Department of Justice attorneys representing families the number was too high.

A source with knowledge of the matter, says this came after President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday.

Biden said the $450,000 payment is "not going to happen."

In 2019, the ACLU sued the government, seeking damages for the toll that separations took on families.

Attorneys representing families have also filed lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here