Biden denies $450,000 settlement payment in works to separated families

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Justice Department is still negotiating a settlement with families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration.

There were reports that some families would receive payments of $450,000.

But the Department of Justice attorneys representing families the number was too high.

A source with knowledge of the matter, says this came after President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday.

Biden said the $450,000 payment is "not going to happen."

In 2019, the ACLU sued the government, seeking damages for the toll that separations took on families.

Attorneys representing families have also filed lawsuits.