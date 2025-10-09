Beeville declares local State of Disaster amid severe drought, critically low water levels

BEEVILLE, Tx — The City of Beeville issued a Proclamation and Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Thursday afternoon in response to ongoing drought conditions and critically low water levels at Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir, the primary water sources for the region.

The declaration, announced on Wednesday, activates the city's Emergency Management Plan and enables coordination with state and local agencies to address the mounting water shortage crisis that has been gripping South Texas for months.

This declaration enables the City of Beeville to take prompt action to safeguard public health and ensure the ongoing safety and well-being of our residents. The proclamation comes as water levels at the region's main reservoirs continue to drop amid a prolonged drought that has affected Bee County since January.

"We appreciate everyone’s continued cooperation in conserving water and staying informed as we work through this emergency together. If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the City of Beeville at 361-358-4641," stated Beeville officials via social media.

Here is a copy of the Proclamation and Declaration of Local State of Disaster Water Shortage Emergency (Severe Drought and Imminent Public Water Supply Failure):

City of Beeville

City of Beeville