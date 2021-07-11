Watch
NewsTexas News

Actions

Authorities: 1 dead, 5 wounded in El Paso desert shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 18:46:46-04

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in a patch of desert on the eastern outskirts of El Paso.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies were called around 3:15 a.m. and arrived to find several people wounded. They described five people as having serious injuries, without providing more details on their wounds or identities, or on the death of the 21-year-old man.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting, which investigators were still examining Sunday afternoon. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately response to questions about it Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education