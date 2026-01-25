North Texas faces dangerous travel conditions as freezing rain, ice, and sleet continue to accumulate on roadways and power lines. The severe Arctic air mass that arrived on Friday has created one of the region's biggest winter weather events in years.

Emergency officials warn residents to avoid unnecessary travel as conditions are expected to worsen on Sunday.

NBC News Channel A winter storm in North Texas has covered highways with freezing rain, ice and sleet.

Downtown Fort Worth has recorded approximately 1.5 inches of combined sleet and snow, while northern portions of the city have seen up to 3 inches. Similar totals have been reported across the Dallas and Arlington areas. Weather forecasters warn that additional sleet and ice formation could impact the Fort Worth region again by midday Sunday.

Video shows Dallas snowplows working to clear highways Sunday morning after 2 inches of sleet and snow blanketed the city. Travel remains dangerous across North Texas, officials say.

Arctic Blast blankets North Texas with ice and snow

