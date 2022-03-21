AMBER Alert issued Monday for two missing children in Pampa

PAMPA, Texas — Pampa Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for two missing children: 2 -year-old Emilee Reagan and 7-year-old Rylee Reagan who were last seen on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Emilee is identified as a white female, 2'6 in height, weighs 40 pounds and has blonde hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink words on the front, orange and pink tie-dye pants, orange and blue New Balance shoes.

Rylee also identified as a white female, 4'4, weighs 94 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes. Rylee was last seen wearing light colored tie-dye sweat shirt, blue jeans, and gray 'Hey Dude' shoes with leopard print.

Law enforcement officials are looking for the suspect Logan Daniel Reagan who they believe is connected with this abduction. 28-year-old Logan, is identified as a white male, is 6'1, weighs 250 lbs, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Suspect is driving a silver, 2007Toyota Tundra with an extended cab. The vehicle has a Texas license plate that has not yet been identified.

Officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Pampa Police Department at 806-669-5700.

