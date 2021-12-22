AMBER Alert issued for three Hondo children

An AMBER Alert has been issued for three Hondo children: 11-year-old Jonathan Wright, 9-year-old Lucas Wright and 8-year-old Ariana Wright.

All three children are reportedly wearing green outerwear.

Jonathan is described as a 4-8 boy weighing 80 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes, and also was last seen wearing a bright blue LL Bean undercoat and grey Adidas shoes with red soles.

Lucas and Ariana are both described as being 4-5 and weighing 70 lbs. They also both have brown hair and hazel eyes. Lucas is 9 years old and is wearing an LL Bean undercoat with orange, blue and white, and grey Adidas shoes with red soles. Ariana is 9 years old and was last seen wearing a purple LL Bean undercoat and brown boots with camoflauge/leaf designs on the tops.

Police are also seeking Jonathan Alexander Wright, a 40-year-old man who stands 5-9 and weighs 170, in the abduction. He has brown hair and eyes, and is possibly wearing a green jacket/hoodie. He was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. in Hondo on foot.

Hondo is located about 45 miles west of San Antonio.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Medina County Sheriff's Office at (830) 741-6153.