Amber alert issued for missing 2-year-old

Posted at 1:14 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Kayeden Matthew Stutzman.

"Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger," says the amber alert.

Identifying features:

  • white
  • male
  • 2 years old
  • 3’00”
  • 25 lbs
  • blonde hair
  • blue eyes
  • wearing unknown clothing

Police are also looking for Erik Anthony Stutzman in connection with Kayeden's abduction.

Identifying features:
white
male
28 years old
5’08”
140 lbs
black hair
brown eyes

The suspect was last seen in San Antonio, Texas and is driving a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with a Texas license plate number of NTZ6442.

Relevant information regarding their whereabouts should be reported to the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

