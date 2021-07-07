Amber alert issued for missing 2-year-old

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Kayeden Matthew Stutzman.

"Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger," says the amber alert.

Amber Alert Texas

Identifying features:



white

male

2 years old

3’00”

25 lbs

blonde hair

blue eyes

wearing unknown clothing

Police are also looking for Erik Anthony Stutzman in connection with Kayeden's abduction.

Amber Alert Texas

Identifying features:

white

male

28 years old

5’08”

140 lbs

black hair

brown eyes

The suspect was last seen in San Antonio, Texas and is driving a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with a Texas license plate number of NTZ6442.

Relevant information regarding their whereabouts should be reported to the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.