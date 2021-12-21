Watch
NewsTexas News

Actions

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl from San Antonio

Missing girl believed to be in grave or immediate danger
items.[0].image.alt
Photo courtesy of Texas Amber Alert.
San Antonio police have issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil, who they believe to be in grave or immediate danger.
Lina Sardar Khil1221.png
Posted at 4:37 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 05:39:25-05

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The San Antonio Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-year-old girl they believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police are looking for Lina Sardar Khil, a white female who is 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

Khil has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

The victim was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio.

If you have any information about this missing girl, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here