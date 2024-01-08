Amber Alert discontinued for 12-year-old Linkin Hernandez of San Antonio

UPDATE:

The San Antonio Police Department said 12-year-old Linkin Hernandez was “safely located,” Monday after previous reports he was missing.

ORIGINAL:

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Linkin Hernandez and the Texas Department of Public Safe issued an Amber Alert on January 7.

According to San Antonio police, Linkin Hernandez was last seen on the 8500 block of Timber Wolf Drive in San Antonio, Texas around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hernandez was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a blue shirt, black sweats, and white shoes.

Police said Hernandez was abducted by an unknown suspect in a black sedan.

An Amber Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, however, if you have any information regarding this abduction, call the San Antonio Police at 210-207-7660.

