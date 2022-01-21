Amber Alert: 14-year-old last seen in Buda, suspect last heard in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Hillary Salcedo who was last seen around around 7:30 p.m. on January 15 in Buda, Texas.

Salcedo is 5 ft. 4 in., 105 lbs, and has red hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red shirt.

The suspect involved in Salcedo's abduction is 28-year-old Hector Avila. He is approx. 4 ft. 9 in., 130 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last heard of in Austin.

The Austin Police Department believes Salcedo is in immediate danger. If you have any information, you are asked to call APD at

512-974-6880.

