AMBER Alert: 13-year old girl from Brownsville

The Brownsville Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black button down short sleeve sweater and black pants.

Police are looking for 18-year-old Clayton Phillips, who they believe is in connected to her disappearance. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and black jeans.

He is believed to be driving a 2012 brown Kia Optima with a Texas license plate number of dr6k226. His vehicle is also described to have bubbled window tint on the rear window.

Phillips was last heard from in San Antonio, TX.

Law enforcement believes Rodriguez is in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7014.