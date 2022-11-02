AMBER Alert: 1-year-old girl from Rosenburg dead after father stabs her then himself

ROSENBURG, Texas — The 1-year-old girl at the center of an AMBER Alert has died following a high-speed chase with her father, according to the Rosenberg Police Department.

Leylani Ordonez was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after being taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

Officials from Rosenberg Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday morning to provide details as to how this tragic incident unfolded.

Police said Alexander Barrios Ordonez went into a business on Tuesday night and stole a tow truck.

Ordonez then forced his way into a residence and took his daughter from her babysitter.

Rosenburg Police issued an AMBER Alert for 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez on Tuesday night at 9:06 p.m.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Sugarland PD spotted the tow truck and began chasing the suspect through several counties.

Authorities were able to deploy a spike strip and stop the tow truck Leylani Ordonez and her father were traveling in.

"When the suspect exited the vehicle with the baby in his arms, she had blood on her," said officials from Rosenburg Police Department.

Police said Leylani's father stabbed her before stabbing himself.

Both 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez and 24-year-old Alexander Barrios Ordonez died at a hospital from their injuries.

Rosenburg Police said they are investigating to determine the motive for Wednesday's devestating incident.