Allen West will challenge Texas Gov. Abbott in GOP primary
West stepped down as chairman of the Texas GOP after spending a year using the platform to antagonize Abbott and other Republicans who he deemed insufficiently conservative.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2012, file photo, Rep. Allen West, R-Fla., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington. West, the former Florida congressman and firebrand who rode into office on the tea party wave a decade ago, said Sunday, July 4, 2021, that he will run for governor of Texas in a bid to again seize on restless anger from the right. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 11:44:02-04
