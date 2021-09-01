Watch
Abbott deploying more personnel, goods to Louisiana

Move directed to support Ida recovery efforts
KRIS file photo.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will deploy more personnel, goods to Louisiana to aid in the recovery from Hurricane Ida.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Sep 01, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that the Texas Military Department and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are sending additional resources and personnel to support Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts at the request of the State of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

This follows an announcement [lnks.gd] from Governor Abbott on Monday that the State of Texas would continue to review any additional EMAC requests from the State of Louisiana to provide additional response and recovery assets that could be needed.

Among the additional resources that will be sent Louisiana's way will include: 116 Guardsmen including a Battalion Tactical Command, a Headquarters Company, four Ground Transportation Platoons, a General Support Platoon and an Engineering Platoon along with 25 high-water vehicles, seven Humvees, a Fuel Truck, a Wrecker, two Track Loaders and five fire suppression water tenders with 20 firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

"Texas remembers the generous support offered by Louisianans during Hurricane Harvey four years ago, and we have recognized their need for additional help as they recover from the destruction of Hurricane Ida earlier this week," Abbott said in a prepared statement. "We will continue to help our neighbors in need, just as they did for us."

