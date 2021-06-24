Abbott blasts Vice President's trip to border

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is responding to a planned visit by Vice President Kamala Harris to El Paso on Friday.

"Vice President Harris is ignoring the real problem areas along our southern border that are not protected by the border wall and are being overrun by the federal government's ill-thought-out open border policies," Abbott said in the statement.

At the same time more details have been released about Abbott's proposed visit to the border next week with Former President Donald Trump.

The two will visit Edinburg on Wednesday, where they'll hold a town hall meeting which will be hosted by Fox News' Sean Hannity.

A new poll from Quinnipiac University finds Texas voters are split on whether or not Abbott should be re-elected.

Researchers polled 1,100 registered voters and found 48 percent don't think he should be re-elected, and 46 percent are in favor of his re-election.

The poll found 52 percent of people say they won't support a Beto O'Rourke run for governor. But 41 percent say they would support a bid by Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

