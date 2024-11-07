‘A True Hero:’ Houston firefighter dies battling 3-alarm fire at an East End warehouse

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is mourning a heavy loss Thursday after losing one of their own while battling a 3-alarm fire in the East End.

It happened late Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. when crews were called to a warehouse covered in flames on Supply Row near Polk Street off Hwy 90.

A few minutes later, HFD Chief Thomas Munoz said a second alarm was called to have additional reinforcements.

A mayday was later called as well as a 3rd alarm when a wall collapsed, injuring two firefighters.

One of them suffered minor injuries and is OK, but the other firefighter, identified as Marcelo Garcia, 42, tragically died at the hospital.

A visibly distraught Chief Munoz said Garcia served with HFD for 10 years, the last six of which were with Station 23.

“Please keep the Garcia family in your prayers, keep the Houston Fire Department in your prayers as we mourn the loss of our brother,” he said.

“On behalf of all Houstonians, I want us to come together and recognize the job -- the life-threatening conditions that our first responders go through each and every day,” Mayor John Whitmire said. “Firefighter Garcia left this morning expecting a good day, a hard day, a dangerous day, but he expected to go home.”

The mayor also added he recently met with Firefighter Garcia, describing him as a fine young man with his entire life ahead of him, tragically struck down by giving the ultimate sacrifice.

“We’ve lost such a fine firefighter in Garcia and we’re not going to forget him,” Mayor Whitmire said. “We will honor firefighter Garcia across this city; we will not forget him. But when these officers - when they go to work each and every day, we need to thank our lucky stars that we live in Houston, Texas, where we take care of our firefighters.”

Chief Munoz echoed Mayor Whitmire’s comments, adding that Garcia was a dedicated hero to the City of Houston.

“Every day, he woke up to serve the public, just like all our brothers and sisters in the Houston Fire Department,” Chief Munoz added fighting through tears. “His reason was to serve the public; save lives, as the mayor said, so others can feel safe; a remarkable man who gave the ultimate sacrifice. And every firefighter that puts on that shirt, that patch, that badge, that’s the reason.”

“He’s a man who woke up every morning to come to work,” the chief concluded. “So he could help others and save lives: A hero, a true hero.”

