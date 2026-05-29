8 students rescued from stuck roller coaster at Galveston's Pleasure Pier

HOUSTON — Eight school children on a field trip were rescued from a stuck roller coaster at Galveston's Pleasure Pier after the ride malfunctioned.

The students were climbing straight up on the Iron Shark ride when it came to a stop.

NBC News Channel

The fire department responded with a bucket truck and helped each rider down one by one. Fire officials said the bucket was raised to its full length of 105 feet to reach the riders.

It took about 4 hours to get them all down. No injuries were reported.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!