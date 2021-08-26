$320K worth of marijuana seized during recent smuggling attempts

EDINBURG, Texas — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents interdict three drug smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 400 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamines, and Xanax tablets.

Wednesday morning, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents working near Donna, Texas, observed a vehicle load up suspected bundles of marijuana near the Rio Grande south of Weslaco, Texas.

The vehicle began to head north and as agents approached the area, the driver made a U-turn back toward the river. The driver abandoned the vehicle and was not located. Agents seized the vehicle and over 200 pounds of marijuana, valued at more than $160K.

Later in the evening, Harlingen Border Patrol Station agents responded to a technology activation near Los Indios, Texas. Agents seized five bundles of marijuana that weighed over 200 pounds and arrested a national of Mexico after a thorough search of the area. The marijuana is valued at approximately $160K.

Thursday, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint in Sarita, Texas, seized 2 grams of methamphetamines, a gram of marijuana, and Xanax tablets, following a canine alert. The case was turned over to Kenedy County Sheriff’s Office.

