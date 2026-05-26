20 migrants found hidden in truck during Operation Lone Star stop in Webb County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas state troopers arrested a man after finding 20 migrants, including 4 minors, concealed inside a truck tractor during a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Webb County.

On May 18, 2026, just after 6 p.m., a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper conducted a traffic stop on a white Volvo truck tractor on IH-35 near mile marker 28. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was immediately arrested.

DPS Texas DPS found 20 migrants, including 4 minors, hidden in a truck tractor during an Operation Lone Star stop in Webb County.

A search of the vehicle revealed 20 migrants concealed in the truck tractor's sleeping area.

The driver, Miguel Angel Velazquez Chavez, 25, a Mexican national, was charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons and booked into the Webb County Jail.

The 20 migrants, including 4 minors, from Mexico and Guatemala, were referred to U.S. Border Patrol in Laredo.

The Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the case.

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