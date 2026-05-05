2 killed and 3 injured in shootings near a shopping mall north of Dallas

A man shot five people Tuesday near a shopping mall north of Dallas, killing two and wounding three, Carrollton police said.

Carrollton Chief Roberto Arredondo said the attack was not random and that the victims knew the suspect, who was later taken into custody.

“We don’t know exactly what the meeting was about, but we understand it to be a business relation,” Arredondo said.

The shootings occurred in the area of K Towne Plaza, in a section of Carrollton commonly referred to as Koreatown.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds; police have not released details about their conditions. Officials withheld the names of the victims pending family notification and said the investigation remains active.

Investigators have been canvassing the area, collecting evidence and reviewing surveillance footage to determine a motive and reconstruct the events leading up to the shootings. Chief Arredondo said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a meeting involving people who knew one another and was not a random confrontation.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, and investigators said charges are expected as the probe continues. Authorities urged anyone with information or video related to the incident to contact the Carrollton Police Department.

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