17-year-old dies after shooting outside Texas high school

The shooting happened just before the start of a volleyball game at Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth. The game was canceled.
(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 8:09 AM, Jun 10, 2021
FORT WORTH, Texas — (NBC News) - A 17-year-old died after a shooting outside a Texas high school, police said Wednesday.

Fort Worth Police responded to Eastern Hills High School at 5:20 p.m. CT Monday and found the teen was shot in the neck. Police said in a statement that the shooting appeared to stem from a fight.

Police said Wednesday that homicide detectives were investigating the incident, but did not say whether a suspect or suspects had been arrested.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Monday. It was unclear if he or the suspect were students at the school, according to police.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported that the shooting happened outside of the school's gymnasium where a volleyball game was about to start. The game was canceled.

A district spokesman directed calls for comment to police Monday. Eastern Hills High School's last day is scheduled for June 18.

