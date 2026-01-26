16-year-old girl dies, another seriously injured following sledding accident in North Texas

FRISCO, Tx — A 16-year-old girl died, and another was critically injured in a sledding accident in Frisco on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. when police received a call from a third party reporting the incident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the two girls were on a sled being pulled by a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 16-year-old boy. Witnesses at the scene said the sled struck a curb and collided with a tree.

When Frisco police and fire departments arrived, two 16-year-old girls were found with life-threatening injuries. After being administered life-saving aid at the scene, the two were taken to local hospitals, where one succumbed to her injuries and the other is currently in critical condition.

"It's kind of shocking. You know, I mean, I don't know what they told their parents, what they were doing or anything, but my neighbor who lives next door said he saw a Jeep basically pulling some kids on a sled and a few minutes later then we saw like six or four cop cars here, just a bunch of caution tape and something bad had happened," Melissa Trevino said.

Trevino is a neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of the accident.

The incident is under investigation by the Frisco Police Department with support from the Denton County District Attorney's Office. It's unclear at this time if charges will be filed.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!