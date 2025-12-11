15-year-old male charged with killing of ex-girlfriend's mother, two siblings in North Odessa

ODESSA, Tx — A 15-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection with a triple homicide at a North Odessa apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call around 5:45 p.m. at the 87th Street Apartments on Hunter Miller Way. When police officers arrived, they found three people dead inside an apartment: 39-year-old Jessica Rodriguez, her 9-year-old son, and her 13-year-old daughter.

"A 15-year-old male has been charged with Capital Murder of Multiple Persons, a Capital Felony. The 15-year-old male suspect is currently in custody at the Ector County Youth Center," stated Odessa PD in a press release.

Police say the suspect had reportedly dated Rodriguez's 15-year-old daughter a while ago.

"Investigation revealed that the 15-year-old male suspect had planned on shooting his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend outside of school, but changed his mind and went to her residence instead," added Odessa PD officials.

The investigation is still ongoing, Odessa police say.

