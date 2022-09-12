$11.9 million in methamphetamine seized at Del Rio port

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the largest methamphetamine seizure in port history, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at Del Rio Port of Entry seized methamphetamine valued at $11.9 million within a tractor-trailer.

“This is a massive seizure of methamphetamine, it is the largest in the history of the port, and it reflects the steadfast commitment of our officers to the CBP border security mission and their effective application of technology, training, and experience,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry.

The agency reported that the seizure occurred Sept. 5, at the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.

The tractor-trailer was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $11.9 million.

CBP seized the narcotics. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.