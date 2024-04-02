1 man dead, another person injured after 'targeted attack' at SE Houston gas station

HOUSTON — One person was fatally wounded, and another has been hospitalized following a shooting at a gas station in the Houston Gulfgate area.

According to Assistant Chief Adrian Rodriguez with the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at 7:16 p.m. Monday night.

Four suspects in two separate vehicles, a gray Dodge Charger and a silver Mercedes sedan, pulled up to the gas station and fired long rifles at two people who were exiting the convenience store and returning to their Cadillac Escalade.

HPD Chief Rodriguez said a total of four people were inside the Escalade, but two of them got out and ran back inside the store. One of them was immediately struck multiple times by bullets, and the other was able to make it into the store and hid in a back room.

One of those men died in the shooting, and another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is conscious and breathing, according to Rodriguez.

Chief Rodriguez said the men in the suspect vehicles were all wearing white t-shirts and white pants, with the exception of one, who was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Their vehicles were last reportedly seen fleeing on Telephone Road in Houston, Texas.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and searching for the suspects. In a social media post, officials shared screenshots from security footage and are asking anyone who may recognize them to come forward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

UPDATE: Surveillance photos of 3 suspects wanted in last night's fatal shooting incident on South Wayside.



More info: https://t.co/UEsuG1PEAT



If you can ID them, please call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or anonymous tip @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS for reward up to $5K.#hounews https://t.co/1hhU2Dnku9 pic.twitter.com/fEiypDRaU1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 2, 2024