Texas Kidney Foundation giving away at-home screening kits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One in three adults in the U.S. is at risk for kidney disease. According to the CDC, about 37 million people are living with chronic kidney disease.

The Texas Kidney Foundation says the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way it could test people for kidney disease, so they found a way to provide free at-home screening kits.

“We started building the infrastructure so that we could not only test people, but have follow up for that, so we have an entire continuum of care,” said Tiffany Jones-Smith, president & CEO of Texas Kidney Foundation.

The kit can be ordered online and delivered straight to your door. It takes five minutes to complete the test and you can review your results through a smartphone app which can be shared with the foundation’s team.

