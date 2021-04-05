Watch
Texas House Committee to discuss marijuana reform bills

Bills would reduce penalties for some offenders.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 7:36 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 08:52:44-04

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas House Committee is scheduled to meet to consider several bills that would reduce penalties for marijuana possession.

Included are House Bill 99, which would stop arrested for those caught with two ounces of marijuana or less and reduce the crime to a class C misdemeanor and House Bill 439 would lower penalties marijuana concentrates, like edibles.

The bills are scheduled for a public hearing Tuesday, Apr. 6 and can be livestreamed here.

Information on other marijuana reform bills can be found by clicking the bills numbers, they include HB 169, HB 441, HB 498, HB 1178, HB 1609 and HB 2593.

