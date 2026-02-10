Team USA women's hockey hands Canada first Olympic shutout ever
Xavier Laine/Getty Images
Laila Edwards of Team USA celebrates her first goal with Hilary Knight during the women's hockey Group A match between Canada and Team USA at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 10, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
The U.S. women's hockey team defeated Canada 5-0 in the group stage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
