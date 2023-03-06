TAMUCC raises money for suicide prevention

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The out of the darkness walk brings to light a problem in several communities and the people who participated wanted bring awareness to suicide prevention.

The walk coordinator, Isabel Santos said they partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. A total of 140 people signed up for the walk.

“There’s a lot of stigma. There’s a lot of mental health issues people don’t talk about. We want to bring this topic out of the darkness and into the light and be something we do talk about,” Santos said. “We want to make sure everyone remains safe, and they get the help they need when they need it.”

In organizing this event, TAMUCC’s Counseling Honor Society set a fundraising goal to raise $5,000. Which they surpassed.

“It goes back to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in their efforts to continue to raise awareness and prevention,” Santos said.

A cause that’s very important to Paula Holloway.

“In December of 2014. I lost my 14-year-old daughter to a completed suicide. That’s why I’m here. I’m here to walk in her honor,” Holloway said.

Holloway said walking 2 miles is only a small part of what she can do to bring awareness. She wants to see more outreach especially right now.

“COVID was really tough on people and mental health is an important issue in this country right now and it needs to be taken seriously,” Holloway said.

For the Holloway family it’s not what you do to help with this issue but how you do it.

“We want everyone to know that you just need to spread kindness. That’s how you stop suicide and asking. Asking one person, how was your day?”

For a lists of mental health services at the Island University, click here.