TAMUCC celebrates World Oceans Day through film

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday, June 8 is World Oceans Day, when people everywhere can celebrate and take action for our blue planet.

The Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico studies at Texas A&M Corpus Christi will showcase a series of films to celebrate. It’s called from “Seas to Screen." There will be two films shown- both shot locally. Organizers said the purpose of this event is to foster a spirit of coastal and marine stewardship.

"We also have a film that details are bringing back the bath initiate that is really working to restore the health of bath and bay that is really is a jewel here on the Texas coast,” said Megan Radke with the Harte Research Institute.

The sea to screen film festival is sold out but you can still watch HRI’s documentaries online by clicking here.