Surrendered pets and the rising costs of living

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Any animal needs food, water, and medical attention. One dog foster, Linda Gibeaut said the costs can add up.

“It’s a minimum of $50 just to feed a dog,” said Gibeaut.

That’s money some families need to keep up with the rising costs of living.

“People can’t afford food, so they end up surrendering their animals or abandoning them,” said Gibeaut.

Jackie McCollough, the Marketing Director at Gulf Coast Humane Society tells us those are pets, likely to end up with them. From January 1st to January 29th there have been 59 owner surrenders, and 73 stays brought to the humane society. Making it difficult to find space.

“We are operating at high capacity right now. It has been difficult depending on the size of the animal,” said McCollough.

Dogs and cats are not alone in this problem. Gibeaut adds larger animals to the list of surrendered pets left at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

“Goats, chickens, pigs, roosters. I was at CCACS when a rat was owner surrendered,” said Gibeaut.

As more people consider surrendering their pets.

McCollough at Gulf Coast Humane Society said to reach out beforehand. There are resources available.

“Start asking for help because there’s a lot of organizations that want to help you and want to make sure your pet stays in your home where it belongs,” said McCollough.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is only allowed to take in animals surrendered by their owner. These animals must be taken to Lee County Domestic Animal Services. There is a surrender fee to help offset the cost of caring for animals surrendered.

You can contact ownersurrender@gulfcoasthumanesociety.org to start the process or ask questions.

