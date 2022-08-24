Student Loan Forgiveness helping local families

The President's announcement will impact millions of Americans with student loan debt. But for one Coastal bend man, the savings will means close to a thousand dollars a month between he and his wife.

Johnny Villalobos, who currently owes on student loans says, "Well over 800 to 1,000 dollars being able to come back into our household that we can reassess."

He and his wife are currently paying on student loans. And with one child about to graduate college and one set to join in a couple of years, the savings are welcomed.

According to Villalobos, "It can be a pretty big burden on the family depending on how much you're having to pay."

It all determines on which payment plan you're signed up for. Villalobos, whose wife works for a non-profit, recently found out all of her student loans will be forgiven.

"My wife was fortunate enough right now to have gotten a notice that her student loans were forgiven. She got the documentation from her lender."

Although the Presidents announcements will help those like Villalobos now, it's relief folks can't plan for in the future.

"I have another daughter who is a junior in high school and now I have to start thinking about getting for her. I don't want her to be dependent like we were on student loans because it puts them in the same bind."

Under the Presidents plan up to $10,000 of student debt will be forgiven for individuals and for those who received a Pell grant, they're looking at up to $20,000 in forgiveness.

The White House plans to extend the moratorium on monthly payments and interest for a "final time" through December 31st.