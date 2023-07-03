Student loan borrowers aren't happy with the decision to cancel student loan forgiveness

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Supreme Court made the decision to block President Biden's plan to forgive some people's student loan debt will have a wide-ranging impact on millions of people's finances. Including residents of the Coastal Bend.

Kieran Mckenzie is a former college student who was disappointed to hear about student loan forgiveness being struck down.

“At the end of the day it is what it is but it's kind of sad,” Mckenzie said. “You wish that you wouldn’t have to pay them off.”

Mckenzie went to a 4-year university where he played college football. During his time there, he took out student loans to help him stay on track.

“I just got out of college, so it’s takes a second for the government to send you an email telling you to start paying them,” Mckenzie said.

Mckenzie is not the only one disappointed by the actions taken by the U.S. government. Lucero Cabral who is currently continuing her education at the Island University feels the same way.

“It just really sucks that they promised the public something that they couldn’t deliver on which happens a lot in US politics,” Cabral said.

While some are devastated by this decision, others are not. Critics of student loan forgiveness applaud the Supreme Court’s decision.

A judge in Fort Worth ruled the program unconstitutional. Their case was one of several like it, that made it all the way to the supreme court. Cabral thinks the youth of America deserves better.

“I feel like it’s beneficial to them as a society. We become a part of their government at the end of the day,” Cabral said. “I feel like their stripping us of our natural learning rights per say.”

There are a lot of different opinions coming from both student loan borrowers and critics. Although a decision was made, President Biden has promised to find other pathways to student loan relief.