State of the County address will set the tone for 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today, the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce will host the 2021 state of the county address.

They say some of the agenda items being discussed are meant to set the tone for 2022.

The last time the state of the county address was held was in the spring of 2019.

Today's event, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown, is one of four sponsored by the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce.

"Hopefully, we'll start fresh in 2022. The first one we usually do is state of the city in the spring, state of the county in midsummer, salute to the military in August and state of the port in February," said John LaRue, president of United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce. "That's the normal schedule but nothings normal anymore so we'll be flexible with whatever we have to do."

LaRue says Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales is expected to speak at the event. He says she'll address the county's vision for some major capital investments, some as a result of hurricane damage.

"My theme is from the coast to the country it is new day and what I mean by that is it's a new time a new year and we're coming out of some very challenging times and so from these tragedies I believe we have been able to create some real triumphs," Canales said. "I want to invite people to come."

Organizers say they expect around 800 people to attend the address.

You can still purchase a ticket to attend the 2021 State of the County Address. Call (361) 881-1800.

