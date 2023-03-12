Spring Break kicks off in the Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week White Cap Beach is packed with locals and tourist, they tell us they know some basic rules to follow at the beach.

“The first rule is bring sunscreen,” one visitor said.

Others commented on beach rules.

“Cleaning up after yourselves. Texas is the only state I believe that you can drive on the beach.”

It’s all true. Island resident, John Thilenous said with so many visitors at the beach, it’s good to see law enforcement.

“It’s nice to see the enforcement people out. They’re reminding people about the rules and regulations because people might not be familiar. Education is important,” Thilenous said.

Thilenous spends his free time at the beach so he’s familiar with the rules but for the Snelsons from Minnesota, all this is new to them.

“I respect that body of water and that’s why I look to the locals to see what they’re doing, and I would say we’re pretty cautions people,” Snelson said.

Locals like Thilenous who wants everyone to be safe and have fun.

“Cleaning up after yourselves is a huge thing and since you can drive on the beach, there’s kids running around and playing. It’s important people take it slow,” Thilenous explained. “People also play volleyball out here. If the ball goes across the street someone might go after it. Drivers should respect that.”

Enforcing the rules, the Corpus Christi Police Department has additional officers patrolling the roadways.

CCPD also shared some simple rules to follow that includes, no glass containers on the beach. Alcohol consumption is allowed so long as you are of age.

The speed limit on the beach is 15 mph and you must purchase a parking permit to park on the beach.

Additional rules:

-No dogs on the beach from Access Rd 3 to Zahn Road on the North side of the Packery Channel.

-No wood pallets can be used to build a fire and fire pits can only be 3'x3'x3'.

We hope that everyone has a safe and enjoyable Spring Break 2023.

