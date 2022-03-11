Spring break crowd in Port Aransas helps build up the community

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Tripadvisor.com has named Port Aransas as one of the best beaches in Texas, calling people from across the state. This year the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce is projecting thousands will visit in the next two weeks bringing with them money to improve the community. President & CEO of the Port Aransas, Chamber of Commerce, Brett Stawar said more than 350,000 people come across the ferry to Port A in the month of March. Although, that number is from a year ago and the Chamber of Commerce is forecasting it’ll see about the same volume of people this year.

“We’re going see large crowds of families and college students come into town. That ratio is 60% families. 40% college kids,” said Stawar.

To manage, the city of Port Aransas has regulations in place. Stawar said the beaches will close at 6 pm and no alcohol on the beach after 6pm. If you’re interested in renting a property to stay in Port Aransas, the owner of Life in Paradise property rentals, Steve Dewitt said you must be at least 25 years old.

“3 to 4 miles south of Port Aransas they’re some nice neighborhoods where we manage a lot of nice properties and condos,” said Dewitt.

Life in Paradise Property rentals has 360 rental properties in Port Aransas. Right now, for the week ahead, he says 85% of properties are occupied. As for his golf cart business Dewitt expects the younger crowd will be renting and driving them off to the beach

“All the way down to access road 1a is going to be predominately families versus when you go south of 1a you’ll find the spring breakers,” he said.

As a Coastal city when tourist who spend money on golf carts, food, rentals, the money goes right back to the city of Port Aransas.

“We have welcoming in 5 new different eateries over the past year. Some have reopened with tripled space.”

Looking at the Life in Paradise data, the highest occupancy days next week are Monday through Thursday because of the warmer weather.

