South Texas Trail Riders finishing 8-day trip Friday

Posted at 5:38 AM, Feb 11, 2022
The South Texas Trail Riders will be ending their 8 day trip to the 73rd annual stock show and rodeo in San Antonio Friday. They said they expect to arrive at around 2:30 p.m. It was just last Friday, Feb. 4, when temperatures dropped dramatically in the area. Despite that, the South Texas Trail Riders made their way up North, stopping every few hours to rest.

Trail Boss, Michael Dunn said even the weather started to improve after they left, some other things aren't ideal.

"Our numbers are unfortunately down this year. We don't even have a wagon with us anymore. Unfortunately, one of the animals rubbed a spot on them where the collars are at and he had to pull out. Usually, we do have anywhere from 10 to 40 wagons and usually we have 50 to 100 riders," said Dunn.

