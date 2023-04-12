Snack food recalled due to possible allergy threat

A voluntary recall of SimplyProtein® Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar is being expanded because it may contain undeclared cashews. People with an allergy or sensitivity to cashews run the risk of an allergic reaction if they were to consume these products.

The recalled products were only sold at Costco stores.

The product comes in a 15-count variety pack which includes 5 Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars. The product is marked with a Best Before date and Lot number on the bar wrapper (UPC 6 86207 00914 7) and on the outside carton (UPC 6 86207 80906 8). The photographs below indicate the location of Best Before date markings. Any product with the Best Before date between 11 APR 2023 and 14 MAR 2024 is included in this expanded recall.

