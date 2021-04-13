Watch
Self driving robot car will start delivering Domino's pizza in Houston

Posted at 6:11 AM, Apr 13, 2021
HOUSTON, Tx — People in Houston may notice something a little different about their pizza delivery options this week.

Domino's Pizza will start delivering pizzas via Nuro driver-less cars as part of a pilot program, the company announced on April 12, 2021. The company says “select customers” in Houston who make a prepaid delivery order from its store in the Woodland Heights neighborhood during certain dates and times can have their pizza brought to them by a Nuro R2 robot.

It's a completely autonomous on-road delivery vehicle, which means no driver will greet you at the door with your order. When the robot car arrives at the destination, the customer will receive a special pin to retrieve their order from the vehicle.

