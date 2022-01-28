Sea turtle fundraiser for ARK happening Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, some local organizations are teaming up to help sea turtles in need. Manjarris Realty Group with Keller Williams is sponsoring the Sea Turtle Fundraiser benefiting the Amos Rehabilitation Keep. From 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, January 28, a donation drive will take place at Lazy Beach Brewery in Corpus Christi. The ARK will also bring an animal for people to meet. But if you cant make it to the event, organizers say there are other ways you can help.

"If you cant donate we actually have a QR code and a site you can go to to donate to the ARK," said Hazel Manjarris with Keller Williams Realty Group, an event sponsor. "$20 helps rehabilitate a sea turtle for a month it helps feed them and give them their antibiotics."

Organizers say items needed include the following:



Ziplock bags

Aluminum foil

Dip nets

Pool noodles

Boogie boards

Flat sheets

Towels (all sizes)

Detergent

Bleach

Dish Washing Liquid

Anyone who donates Friday will get also free Southside Tacos, courtesy of Kimberely Harrington with Farmers Insurance.

"We've had a lot of great community involvement, so we're really excited to see people and give them free tacos for donating to this wonderful cause," said Manjarris.