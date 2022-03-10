Scam alert: CBP warns of phone scammers posing as Border Patrol agents

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a statement Thursday after receiving reports of individuals getting phone calls from scammers posing as Border Patrol Agents.

"Individuals nationwide have received unsolicited calls from scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents, CBP employees and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers," the release states. "Residents are reporting calls with a pre-recorded message stating, 'a box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and has been intercepted.'"

According to the release, there were other reports of scammers claiming they were CBP employees with warrants for an individuals arrest, or requesting bitcoin information.

In either case, scammers were asking for banking and other sensitive information including birth dates and a social security number.

"These calls are phone scams/phishing attempts and have been around for the last few years. Residents are urged to not provide the caller with any information," the release states. "The Department of Homeland Security and CBP does not solicit money over the phone, nor does it use Bitcoin other digital currency or gift cards."

Those who recieve similar phone calls are asked to report them to their local police department and the Federal Trade Commission.

Those who wish to still speak to CBP, may do so by contacting the CBP information center at (877) 227-5511.