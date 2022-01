The San Antonio Zoo is bringing back its "Cry Me a Cockroach" fundraiser for Valentine's Day. For a donation, you can name a cockroach, rodent, or veggie after your ex-partner, boss, or friend and have it fed to one of the animals at the zoo.

And this year, the zoo is offering something new, for an additional $150 fee, you can get a personalized video message of your cockroach, rodent, or veggie being fed to one of the animals.

To take part in the event and a list of fees, click here.