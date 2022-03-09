Russian invasion of Ukraine leading to higher gas prices

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gas prices are at all time high nationwide. AAA said there's been daily spikes across the country and it will likely continue as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine causes the price of oil to increase.

“That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow," President Biden announced Tuesday,

The Texas Tribune confirms, Russia import makes up about 7% of all U.S. oil imports. Though, Texas A&M Corpus Christi regents professor of economics, Dr. Jim Lee said that shouldn't affect us here in Texas.

“All these companies are not operating in Russian they are not importing from Russian anymore,” said Lee.

According to Dr. Lee, big companies like BP, Shell, and Exxon had already cut ties with Russia but because crude oil is a global commodity, we can expect to see high gas prices for some time.

“At least for a month or two we’ll continue to see 4 dollars in gas prices,” he said.

In fact, the statewide average is close to breaking a record. AAA's Daniel Armbruster said that will probably happen by the end of the week.

“In July 2008 it set a record of 3.98 today its sitting at $3.85,” said Armbruster.

Armbruster said when you break down a gallon of gas the cost of crude oik is half of that including, local taxes and fees, distribution costs, getting that from the storage tank to the convince store. While right now we are experiencing high gas prices at the gas stations across the country. President Biden said he is moving foward with his ban knowing the United States produces more oil than all European countries combined.

